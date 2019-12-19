|
|
Richard R. Roberge
June 7, 1942 - Dec. 17, 2019
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Richard R. Roberge, 77, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away peacefully at home after a battle with lung cancer on December 17, 2019, will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held before mass in the memorial room from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Richard was born on June 7, 1942 in Providence, RI, to the late Lucien and Marie (St. Onge) Roberge. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He then went on to become a police officer for the City of Worcester, MA for 23 years, where he was called Rocket Man for his quick response to emergencies. Richard retired to Florida in 1995 where he enjoyed gardening, reading, going to the casino and watching his favorite teams; the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne (Lucason) Roberge; children, Michael Roberge, Stephen Roberge, Denise Germain, Nicole Polidore and her husband Michael; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Father Francis Roberge of Baldwinville, MA. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mr. Roberge entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019