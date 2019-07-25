|
Richard (Rick) Rinear
May 11, 1953 - July 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Rick Rinear announce his passing on July 24, 2019. He was 66 years old. He was born in Cleveland, OH on 5.11.1953 and spent most of his life on St. Simons Island, Georgia, Jacksonville and Ormond Beach, Florida. He spent his career in the hospitality industry including the King of Prince Resort on SSI and The Grand Seas Resort in Daytona Beach. He was also a Kiwanis member on SSI. Rick was President of the Board of Daytona Beach Harbour for 2 years. He enjoyed riding the Loop on his motorcycle and living on the river. He leaves behind his wife, Sally, of 38 years, his twin sister Beth Graham of Ft. Lauderdale, his son, Ryan (Carolyn), Ormond Beach, and daughter Kaylie Brooks (Jason), 2 grandsons, Luke (2), and Tyler (1), Jacksonville Beach, 9 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces & nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Stuart Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 25 to July 27, 2019