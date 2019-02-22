Home

Richard Roberts was born in Holly Hill, FL on October13, 1948 and passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rebecca, his daughter Dawn Anderson, two granddaughters, Emma and Kaia Anderson, and a multitude of family and friends. A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 PM, at the Toronita Avenue Beach Park, 4200 S. Atlantic Ave., Wilbur-by-the-Sea. Please dress in Ricky formalwear...bathing suits, board shorts, flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
