Dr. Richard S. ArnoldMay 13, 1947 - Sep. 24, 2020Dr. Richard S. Arnold passed away at his home on September 24, 2020 with his wife, Kathy and beloved dogs, Heather and Jessica at his side. Richard (Rick) was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 13, 1947. He was a member of the last graduating class at Dupont High in Jacksonville. He did his undergraduate at Emory University in Atlanta and graduated from Emory Medical School in 1972. He stayed in the Emory System for his Internship, Residency and Cardiology Fellowship. He is survived by his wife, Kathy and son Gary Arnold, Gary's wife Dilcia, and his granddaughter Skye. Gary and his family were a joy in his life. Rick moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1977 and began his life's work as a Cardiologist. He was on the staff of Memorial Health systems and Halifax Medical Center. Rick loved all aspects of Cardiology, but his favorite was seeing patients in the office. He cherished the relationships he had with his patients. He met his wife Kathy while they were both working at Ormond Memorial Hospital. Their friendship blossomed into a 40+ year romance. Rick was an avid athlete and did some outdoor activity every day. He was a member of Oceanside Country Club for 26 years and developed strong friendships there, especially at the tennis facility. He also enjoyed biking and golf. He spent a few months each year in Colorado where he skied in the winter and biked and hiked in the summer. His life was enhanced by his many friends both in Florida and Colorado. He will be missed. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick's name to The Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, 470 Andalusia Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. No services are scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.