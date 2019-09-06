Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Richard Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Solomon


1957 - 2019
Richard Solomon Obituary
Richard Solomon
Jan. 1, 1957 - Sept. 2, 2019
Richard Solomon, 62, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Celebration, Fl. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Baldwin Brothers, located at 1 N. Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. The Funeral Service will be held at 2;00 pm immediately following Visitation. Refreshments will be served. Mark Spivey will be officiating.
Richard was born in Manhattan to Charles Solomon and Mona Wallach on January 1, 1957. He graduated from Mercy College in New York in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Computer Science. Richard married Mary Jane Smith on June 19, 1999 in Fairfax, Virginia. He worked as a Computer Programmer for both Federal and private employers. His passions were his family, the St. Louis Cardinals, The Grateful Dead, listening to jazz, gardening, going to the beach, and studying boating, electronics, and ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Charles Solomon, and his mother, Mona Wallach. Richard is survived by Mary Jane Solomon, spouse; Paul A. Smith, Christopher R. Smith, and Colleen M. Dombrow (step-children) and their spouses; John Yarbrough, Douglas Yarbrough, Aiden Smith, Coleman Smith, James Mack, and Tina Burdette (grand step-children); London Burdette (great grand step-child); Suzanne D. Smith (sister-in-law) and spouse; and Matthew Smith and David Smith (step-nephews) and spouse. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcome.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
