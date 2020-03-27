Home

Richard Spellacy Jr.


1974 - 2020
Richard Spellacy Jr. Obituary
Richard Spellacy, Jr.
June 5, 1974 - March 21, 2020
Richard "Richie" Spellacy, Jr., 45, of Port Orange, Florida passed away of an unexpected heart attack on March 21, 2020. Richie was born in Ponce Inlet, FL on June 5, 1974. He attended R.J. Longstreet Elementary, Silver Sands Middle, and Spruce Creek High School. Richie started washing dishes in Ponce Inlet restaurants at the age of 15. A few years later, he found his way over the bridge to Aunt Catfish's on the River. For the next 26 years, the restaurant became his second home. Richie considered his coworkers like family. He would often say "I know that restaurant better than I do my own house." Richie worked tirelessly from busboy to manager throughout those years, never missing a single day of work. Above all, Richie was an awesome father. He loved his children and embraced every moment with them. Richie was so proud of each of his children. Kris, Chloé, Cole, and Kai all share unique characteristics of their devoted father. Richie enjoyed fishing, watching Chicago Bears football, and scratching lotto tickets with a Mike's Hard Lemonade in hand. He had an incredible sense of humor, entertaining everyone with hilarious posts on IG and Snapchat. Richie would send texts, emojis, and memes that literally made you laugh out loud. Richie was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Sherry Spellacy, and his daughter, Cali Spellacy. He is survived by his four children, Kristofer (Sarah) Spellacy, Chloé (Carly) Spellacy, Cole Spellacy, Kai Spellacy; his grandson, Bryson Spellacy; his sister, Kim Powers, and her children, Gavin and Payton.
The family is devastated but comforted by the outpouring of condolences on social media. Richie was a true friend to countless people in the community and will forever be missed. A celebration of life service will be held at a future time in accordance with the coronavirus quarantine guidelines.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
