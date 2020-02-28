|
Richard Tani Price
February 24, 2020
Richard Tani Price, 86, of Flagler Beach, passed away on February 24, at home in the arms of his wife (soulmate). He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rosmarie and son, Scott Price of Deland. He also leaves behind to mourn his passing, his wonderful Daughter-in-law, Maria and granddaughters, Josephine (Wade) and Leah (Paul) and grandson, Shawn (Christine) and six great-grandchildren. Richard was born in Manhattan, N.Y. in 1933 to Nina Jean and Roy Price. The family moved to Providence, Rhode Island, where Richard grew up. In 1950 he met his wife, Rosmarie. They dated for five years and then were married for 65 years. Richard served in the Army as a Corporal in the military police during the time of the Korean War. Upon his return he joined the Warwick, R. I. Police Department. Several years later the family moved to Miami where he served as a detective in the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Department. He was a marksman and received the honor of Policeman of the Month several times. Upon his retirement, he moved to Flagler Beach and served on the Flagler Beach City Commission for nine years. He was Chairman of the Commission from 1993-2002. He was a member of the Italian-American Club for 30 years. He was one of the founders of the Flagler Chapter of the Blue Knights, which is a national organization of police motormen and women. He was so proud of his son, Scott who followed in his footsteps and served on the Deland City Commission. Richard will be greatly missed by all the family and many friends across the country. There will be no services at the request of Richard.
