|
|
Richard Thomas Schwarz
08/12/1957 - 05/07/2019
Richard Thomas "Big Rick" Schwarz passed peacefully at his Ormond Beach home surrounded by his loving family and close friends on the evening of May 7th, 2019. Rick was born on August 12, 1957 to Ralph and Anna Marie Schwarz of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. The Schwarz family moved to Ormond Beach soon after and spent his entire life in Ormond. Rick is survived by his loving wife Stephanie of 30 years, and three children, Ricky (Taylor) and granddaughter Hadley Parker, daughter Ali and newlywed son in law, Andrew Shook, daughter Madeline and parents in law Herb and Jane Lesher. Rick is also survived by 5 brothers and sisters, Trudy Pegg (Ron) of Michigan, Linda Brinkley (Fred) of South Daytona, Ed and significant other Jeannie, Jim Schwarz (Carla) of Jacksonville Beach, and Ralph Jr. (Rhonda) of Ormond Beach. Sisters in Law, Kristine Lesher, Theresa Craft. Brother in Law, Herb Lesher. Twenty-seven nieces & nephews & 25 great nieces & nephews.
Rick attended school here and is a proud graduate of Father Lopez HS where he played many varsity sports. After graduation from high school Rick spent time at school in Gainesville (GO GATORS) and then back to Daytona where he started his Ad specialty business, Southeast Plastics in the '80's. Big Rick created many novelty items and coined many sayings that have survived many a party. How many of you still have the "FUN CUP" which Rick was one of the originators. Other novelty items he created are endless. Big Rick, who his extended family of friends referred to him as, is far and seems endless. Most anybody he came in contact with wanted to be Big Rick's friend. Rick loved his "Drift On Inn" on the Tomoka and his "Tuckaway Lodge " in the mountains of North Carolina. He had a passion for music and a fun time. Seemed like all that he did, even his businesses, had a fun spin to it. And that included his Finishline Parking Business during Speedweeks, which is always a carnival of fun each year. And yes he made cups, t-shirts and coolies with a clever logo and saying for that too. Rick and his friend Paula started the Tomoka River Christmas boat parade to benefit Toys for Tots. He will be missed by his many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Rick Schwarz Scholarship and mailed to: Father Lopez High School, 3918 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124. A gathering will be held Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haigh-Black Funeral home, 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach. The service and celebration of life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Tuesday, May 14th at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the Rivergrille.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019