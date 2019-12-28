|
|
Richard "Rick" Tredo
Jan. 24, 1951 - Nov. 24, 2019
Richard "Rick" Tredo, 68, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY and raised in Massena, NY, Rick served in the US Army and was a Viet Nam veteran. He moved to Florida and worked as a Truck Manager at Gary Yeomans Ford for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing, guns, motorcycles, Ford trucks, his pets, and the mountains of Tennessee. Rick is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Richard; mother and stepfather, Claudette and Clyde Layo; brother, Randy; and many beloved pets. He is survived by wife, Cindy; son, Danny Sagardia and wife, Samantha; grandchildren, Addison and Colton; brother, Rodney and wife, Jill; brother, Freddie Bennett and wife, Donna; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rick's memory to Halifax Humane Society or any animal rescue
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019