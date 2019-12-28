Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tredo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Tredo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Tredo Obituary
Richard "Rick" Tredo
Jan. 24, 1951 - Nov. 24, 2019
Richard "Rick" Tredo, 68, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY and raised in Massena, NY, Rick served in the US Army and was a Viet Nam veteran. He moved to Florida and worked as a Truck Manager at Gary Yeomans Ford for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing, guns, motorcycles, Ford trucks, his pets, and the mountains of Tennessee. Rick is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Richard; mother and stepfather, Claudette and Clyde Layo; brother, Randy; and many beloved pets. He is survived by wife, Cindy; son, Danny Sagardia and wife, Samantha; grandchildren, Addison and Colton; brother, Rodney and wife, Jill; brother, Freddie Bennett and wife, Donna; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rick's memory to Halifax Humane Society or any animal rescue

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -