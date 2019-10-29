Home

Richard Vernon Moore Jr.


1935 - 2019
Richard Vernon Moore Jr. Obituary
Richard Vernon Moore Jr.
Aug. 13, 1935 - Oct. 26, 2019
Richard Vernon Moore Jr., the son of former Bethune Cookman University President, Dr. Richard V. Moore Sr. and his wife Beauty Jones Moore passed October 26, 2019. He was born August 13, 1935 in Panama City, FL. The first born in this loving and caring family, Richard was the eldest of nine and received his high school diploma from Campbell Street High School in Daytona beach, FL in 1952. Richard was a very intelligent individual and had the fifth highest test score in the state of Florida on Florida State Education test and his IQ was the highest in his senior class. Richard was a vey proud Veteran and is a Life Member of the AMVETS. He served his country as an Infantry Squad Leader in the U. S. Army (1954-1957) and Military Police while serving in Japan and Korea. He further served our country in the U. S. Air Force serving as a Flight Leader and Air Force Police while stationed in Canada (1957-1962).Richard earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bethune Cookman college in 1964. He had a passion for learning and went on to earn a Master of Science in 1988 and an Educational Specialist degree in 1993 from Nova University. He retired as an educator with the Volusia County School. On September 21, 1958, Richard married Shirley C. Hector and their union fostered two children Richard J. Moore and Vandelyn Moore Lee and Richard's oldest daughter Dresden Hayes. Richard leaves to cherish his memories son: Richard J. Moore (Karen), Ocoee, FL. Daughters: Dresden Hayes, Gainesville, Fl and Vandelyn Moore Lee, Daytona Beach, FL.Grandchildren: Tristin Hayes, Cleveland Darby, Tayler Moore, Richard V. Moore. Great grandchildren: Cleveland, Diamond, Reniyah, Richard, Chloe and Kayland. Brothers: Gene Paul (Juel), Charles Wesley Moore, Reginald E. Moore (Gwen), David L. Moore (Pam). Sisters: Rosalyn A. Moore (preceded in death), Elaine Moore Smith (Alfred), Elizabeth "Libby" Johnson (Michael), Barbara a. Massie. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
