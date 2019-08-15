|
|
Richard W. Fox
June 13, 1941 - August 8, 2019
Richard (Rich) W. Fox passed away August 8, 2019 after fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Battle Creek, MI in 1941 and moved to the Daytona Beach area in the 70s. Richard is survived by his loving son, Christopher, daughter in law, Heather and their two beautiful children, Ava and Logan. He is survived by his fiancée and longtime partner, Judy Mercer. Richard is also survived by his siblings, Gerald Fox, Mary Fox-Pierce Catoe, Ginger Kindrick and Samuel Eugene Fox and his nieces and nephews. He was an Army Veteran stationed in Germany at the same time as Elvis Presley. Richard was an accomplished world traveler and he could give you directions to just about anywhere, long before GPS. And, he wasn't afraid to stop and ask for directions the few times he needed a little help. Richard was a motivated and driven man. He had a sense of urgency and focus that was hard to beat. He set out to accomplish goals, grow his various businesses and to help others meet their goals. He owned several airplanes that he used for pleasure and to assist in humanitarian aid. He flew supplies to victims of Hurricane Andrew and he flew medical missions for patients throughout the Southeast United States. In addition, he traveled to the Caribbean Islands several times to help build houses for those in need. He loved driving his car around the country and seeing all parts of America, but he loved living in the Daytona area. Even after traveling the world, he said it was the best place to live and was proud to call it his home. Shannon Maloney Funeral home will be in charge of the services, Monday, August 19th. Visitation will be from 10AM-12 Noon. The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to benefit Veterans' Scholarships may be made to Daytona State College Foundation, 1200 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, to the , or Rich would just like you to do an unexpected act of kindness for someone who needs it.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019