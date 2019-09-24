|
Richard Wesley Goodin
September 21, 2019
Richard Wesley Goodin, known by family and friends as Wes, died September 21 at Orange Park Medical Center. Born in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1956 to Lawrence (Pip) and Florence Goodin, Wes was raised in the Daytona Highland area which was teaming with the early families of Daytona during the 1950s and 1960s. Wes graduated from Fr. Lopez High School in 1974 and Florida State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Marketing. Soon after graduation, Wes joined Don and David Langer, also two Daytona natives, in the early years of Hawaiian Tropic, Hawaii Division, as a sales manager. Upon his marriage to high school classmate Virginia (Ginny) Prugh in 1982, the young couple decided to return to Florida to be closer to family. For several years, Wes worked as a sales representative for the concrete industry. Always eager to learn, Wes joined DeLand Steel & Post and became one of their top sales agents until his early retirement. He wanted to relocate to Northwest Florida to pursue his hobbies of hunting, fishing, woodworking, kayaking, archery, and boating. A true outdoorsman, Wes was a skilled marksman. He loved life, animals, particularly dogs, feeding the forest deer, and nature. Honest and soft-spoken yet direct, Wes was well-read and could converse on countless topics. Although happy in retirement, he sought to increase his knowledge and decided to pursue a Physical Therapy Degree in North Florida. Wes is survived by his loving wife Ginny, brothers Larry (Kathy) and Jim (Margie), numerous nieces and nephews, family members including his many Prugh in-laws, and life-long friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Foundation, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The family will receive visitors during calling hours at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona on Friday, September 27 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Those who wish may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Fr. Tim Daly will preside at the Mass of Catholic Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Paul, 317 Mullally Street, Daytona Beach on Saturday, September 28, at 12:00pm. Private burial will take place at a future date. "We love you, Wes, and will recognize you in eternity as you sit in your favorite rocking chair enjoying the pristine beauty and abundant wildlife of the Suwannee River Valley." Blessings be!
