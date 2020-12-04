Rickie Tyson, Jr.Daytona Beach - Graveside Services for Mr. Rickie Tyson, Jr., 44, Daytona Beach, who passed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 will be 3PM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. C D C GUIDANCE - REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 4-6PM today (Fri, Dec. 4) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mr. Rickie Tyson, Jr. was born on August 31, 1976 to Frances Nell Ingram and Rickie Tyson, Sr. in Daytona Beach, Florida. He attended Public Schools of Volusia County. He loved video games, watching football, riding his bike, spending time with friends, and entertaining his nieces. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Frances Nell Ingram and Rickie Tyson Sr.; two sisters: Lakesha Tyson and Shayla Luckey; a brother: Antwon Tyson; six aunts: Glendora King, Nancy Jenkins (Eric), Annie Ingram, Brenda Hankerson (Brian) and Mary Tyson; great aunt: Virgina Cohen; two uncles: Anthony Tyson and Raymond Tyson; two nieces: Lalonye' Dejesus and Amillia Kemp; a nephew: Jayleon Kemp; and host of cousins, other relatives and friends.