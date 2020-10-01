1/1
Bunnell Jones
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bunnell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Nelson Jones
Mar. 9, 1963 - Sep. 23, 2020
Ricky Nelson Jones, better known as "Slick Rick", passed away quietly on September 23, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital. Ricky was born in Bunnell, Florida on March 9, 1963 to Deacon Silas "Buddy" Jones and Mother Vera Lee Jones. He was a graduate of Mainland Senior High School and an employee of the City of Daytona Beach. He was married to Mary Elizabeth "Candy" Jones until her passing in June of 2014. Ricky was an ordained Deacon and devoted servant to his church and church family. His smile, laugh and jovial spirit was infectious to everyone he encountered. Ricky referred to himself as an Iron Chef that believed food is always good for the soul. He was preceded in death by his parents: Deacon Silas Jones and Mother Vera Lee Jones. Brothers: Clyde A. Jones and Dwyane "Homer" Jones. He is survived by his stepdaughter: Monshe'Albert and stepson David Jones; a sister-in-law Leticia Burns (Eddie). Siblings: William Wright; Veronica Jones Victory (Kenneth) St. Augustine, FL; Alonzo Jones (Alfreda) Daytona Beach, FL; Carol Linda Jones, Charlie (Chas) Jones, Joby Lee Jones (Deidra) Daytona Beach, FL; Tyrone Jones, Daytona Beach, FL. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, co-workers, and friends. Finally, his brothers and sisters in Christ, members of Pentecost Church of God. Bishop Timothy King Pastor and Moher Vernetta Jean King, Co-Pastor. Visitation on Friday, October 02, 2020 at Herbert Thompson Chapel from 5pm-7pm. Services on Saturday, October 03, 2020 at Pentecostal Church of God at 11am. Intermittent will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved