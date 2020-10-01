Ricky Nelson JonesMar. 9, 1963 - Sep. 23, 2020Ricky Nelson Jones, better known as "Slick Rick", passed away quietly on September 23, 2020 at Advent Health Hospital. Ricky was born in Bunnell, Florida on March 9, 1963 to Deacon Silas "Buddy" Jones and Mother Vera Lee Jones. He was a graduate of Mainland Senior High School and an employee of the City of Daytona Beach. He was married to Mary Elizabeth "Candy" Jones until her passing in June of 2014. Ricky was an ordained Deacon and devoted servant to his church and church family. His smile, laugh and jovial spirit was infectious to everyone he encountered. Ricky referred to himself as an Iron Chef that believed food is always good for the soul. He was preceded in death by his parents: Deacon Silas Jones and Mother Vera Lee Jones. Brothers: Clyde A. Jones and Dwyane "Homer" Jones. He is survived by his stepdaughter: Monshe'Albert and stepson David Jones; a sister-in-law Leticia Burns (Eddie). Siblings: William Wright; Veronica Jones Victory (Kenneth) St. Augustine, FL; Alonzo Jones (Alfreda) Daytona Beach, FL; Carol Linda Jones, Charlie (Chas) Jones, Joby Lee Jones (Deidra) Daytona Beach, FL; Tyrone Jones, Daytona Beach, FL. A host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, co-workers, and friends. Finally, his brothers and sisters in Christ, members of Pentecost Church of God. Bishop Timothy King Pastor and Moher Vernetta Jean King, Co-Pastor. Visitation on Friday, October 02, 2020 at Herbert Thompson Chapel from 5pm-7pm. Services on Saturday, October 03, 2020 at Pentecostal Church of God at 11am. Intermittent will be held at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by Herbert Thompson Funeral Home.