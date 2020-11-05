Ripley K. Armstrong
December 7, 1931 - November 2, 2020
Ripley (Rip) Armstrong passed away Nov 2, at home peacefully surrounded by family. Ripley is survived by his loving family who mourn his passing. While we are saddened by his passing, we thank God for giving him to us and cherish and celebrate the time we had with him. Over the years, he has been a loving and giving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend. For his family, he taught us how to live, showed us the world through many travels and adventures that bring many memories. He showed us love and kindness in many ways. He taught us how to depend on ourselves, think for ourselves, personal responsibility, to be curious, and how to learn from our mistakes and pick ourselves back up and move on. When we would ask the time, he typically would teach us how to build a clock or give us the time to the minute and second. Sometimes challenging, but always loving and giving. If you asked him how he was doing, his response was always "Still standing upright!" He was able to provide us many opportunities in our lives for which we will always be thankful for, for the memories, the experience, and the life lessons they provided. All of these contributions to our lives have attributed to a much fuller life for each of us that, without his touch, would have been lives much less accomplished. As he leaves us, we send him to God with happy memories of our shared lives together and with a life well lived, our continued love, and with nothing left unsaid. To share online condolences and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
