Rita A. Martucci-Tornelli
July 22, 1931 - July 17, 2019
Rita Agnes Martucci-Tornelli, 87, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly from Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 after a long illness. She married Vincent Tornelli on June 18, 1955. They had three children and moved to Daytona Beach, FL in 1962. Rita was an active member at Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years, was a loved member of her prayer group, and a proud supporter of her husband in the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree. Rita loved God, loved her family, and loved her friends. She is predeceased by her parents James and Agnes Martucci, her loving husband of 58 years Vincent Tornelli, Jr., and her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Anthony Tuccarione. Rita loved to have her family together for holidays, birthdays, and events. She was proud of her Italian heritage and loved to make pasta especially on Sundays. Rita loved to teach and was always ready to sit with her Grandchildren to help them with homework. She loved to travel, sing, dance, cook, and was very social. Rita was a sports fan and enjoyed watching and rooting for the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. Survivors include her sons, Vincent Tornelli, Philip Tornelli (Annette), and her daughter, Mary Tornelli; four grandchildren, Steven Tornelli, Sophia Tornelli, Johnnie Eley, and Rita Morales; three great grandchildren, Eli, Melina, and Emilio; nieces and nephews: Frank, Joseph, James, Agnes, and Antoinette; and godson, Michael. We will miss her dearly. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21st from 3pm-5pm at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd, Daytona Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1pm on Monday, July 22nd at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 600 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, with Fr. Titus Kachinda officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Korona, FL alongside Rita's late husband. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home, (386) 252-7777.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019