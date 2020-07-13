1/1
Rita Adler Share
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Adler Share
February 16, 1928 - July 11, 2020
Rita Adler Share, 92, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Rita was born February 16, 1928 in New York City, NY to Charles and Mae Adler. Her mother died when she was young, and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lena and Max Becker, where she lived with her sister Florence and cousins Libby and Jules. She met the love of her life, Jack Share, while vacationing in the Catskill Mountains, and they eventually married on December 31, 1949. Together they raised three children, Clifford, Fred and Mindy. The family moved to the Daytona Beach area on July 9, 1969. Rita worked part time as a travel agent in Ormond Beach and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She enjoyed music, games (especially bridge and mahjong), and doing needlepoint. Rita was a wonderful homemaker, cook and pastry chef. Her family was her joy and her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rita was predeceased by her husband Jack (July 10, 2009). Survivors include her 3 children, Clifford Share, M.D. (Neva), Fred Share (Dawn), and Mindy Heywood, 8 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., (today) Tuesday, July 14, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, White Street, Daytona Beach.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved