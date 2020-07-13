Rita Adler ShareFebruary 16, 1928 - July 11, 2020Rita Adler Share, 92, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Rita was born February 16, 1928 in New York City, NY to Charles and Mae Adler. Her mother died when she was young, and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Lena and Max Becker, where she lived with her sister Florence and cousins Libby and Jules. She met the love of her life, Jack Share, while vacationing in the Catskill Mountains, and they eventually married on December 31, 1949. Together they raised three children, Clifford, Fred and Mindy. The family moved to the Daytona Beach area on July 9, 1969. Rita worked part time as a travel agent in Ormond Beach and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She enjoyed music, games (especially bridge and mahjong), and doing needlepoint. Rita was a wonderful homemaker, cook and pastry chef. Her family was her joy and her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Rita was predeceased by her husband Jack (July 10, 2009). Survivors include her 3 children, Clifford Share, M.D. (Neva), Fred Share (Dawn), and Mindy Heywood, 8 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., (today) Tuesday, July 14, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, White Street, Daytona Beach.