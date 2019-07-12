Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita B. (Maguire) Milligan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita B. (Maguire) Milligan Obituary
Rita B (Maguire) Milligan
June 26, 2019
Together again…Mrs. Rita B (Maguire) Milligan, 92, of Deland, FL, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Orange City, Florida. Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Christmyer) MaGuire of Martins Ferry, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin R Milligan, her brother Joseph, her sister Martha, and two grandsons, Dwayne and Paul. They were members of St. Peters Catholic Church of DeLand, FL. Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Milligan were married on November 7th, 1944. Ben's favorite nickname for his wife was "peachy". To this union was born 3 daughters: Sharon Marshall (Eddie), of St. Clairsville, OH, Regina Starkey (Sam), of Toronto, OH and Gail Milligan of Clairton, PA. They had 7 Grandchildren 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on July 17th at 9:30 am in Deland Memorial Garden. The family will have a small get together at the home of her niece, Mary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.