Rita B (Maguire) Milligan
June 26, 2019
Together again…Mrs. Rita B (Maguire) Milligan, 92, of Deland, FL, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Orange City, Florida. Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Christmyer) MaGuire of Martins Ferry, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin R Milligan, her brother Joseph, her sister Martha, and two grandsons, Dwayne and Paul. They were members of St. Peters Catholic Church of DeLand, FL. Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Milligan were married on November 7th, 1944. Ben's favorite nickname for his wife was "peachy". To this union was born 3 daughters: Sharon Marshall (Eddie), of St. Clairsville, OH, Regina Starkey (Sam), of Toronto, OH and Gail Milligan of Clairton, PA. They had 7 Grandchildren 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service on July 17th at 9:30 am in Deland Memorial Garden. The family will have a small get together at the home of her niece, Mary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019