Rita F. McSweeney


1927 - 2019
Rita F. McSweeney Obituary
Rita F. McSweeney
September 20, 1927 - July 30, 2019
Our loving and devoted mother, Rita F. McSweeney, died at the age of 91 in New Smyrna Beach, FL on July 30, 2019. Rita was born on September 20, 1927 in Syracuse, NY, one of four children born to Hugh Fay and Susan Agnes Dunne. As a young woman, Rita worked for the NY Telephone Company, where she met her future husband, Daniel L. McSweeney. They were married in Syracuse at St. Anthony of Padua Church on May 1, 1948. Together, they had four children, Patricia, Danny, Terry, and Susan. A faithful Roman Catholic, Rita regularly attended Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, NY and Our Lady Star of the Sea in New Smyrna Beach. Rita enjoyed traveling with her family across the US, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. She also visited Ireland, the UK, Turkey, and Greece. Rita and Dan were enthusiastic golfers at the Albany and Ramsey Country Clubs, Tuxedo Club in New York, and Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach. Rita is survived by her sister Ceil Kieffer and brother Father Terry Fay. She was pre-deceased by her sister Jean Janocsko. She is also survived by her loving children Patricia, Terry, and Susan, her daughters-in-law Susan Kittrell and Sandy Bastone, her sons-in-law Thomas Gallatin and John Cappello, and four grandchildren Travis, Jenna, Andrew and Zoe. Our mother will be deeply missed by her many friends, gathered over a lifetime. Hopefully all will remember her energy, humor, sincerity, and loyalty. The family will hold a small memorial service at a future date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
