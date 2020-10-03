Rita Mary Steedle

Oct. 25, 1924 - Sep. 28, 2020

Rita Mary Steedle, born to earthly life October 25, 1924, born to eternal life September 28, 2020. Her loving husband "Duke" has been waiting in heaven for 19 years. Now they are reunited forever in the presence of God. Rita leaves behind five children, Thomas (Deborah), J. Richard (Holly), David (Sherrie) James (Katarina) and Marianne (William), plus ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many friends. She led a rich life and left this world surrounded by her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store