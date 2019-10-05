|
Rita Rina Long
Oct. 28, 1931 - Sep. 25, 2019
Deltona, FL - age 87, passed away on September 25, 2019. Rita was born October 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Gasper and Jennie Zani in Newton, MA. She is survived by her children, William E. Long of Cookeville, TN and David J. Long of Deltona, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie, Mandy, Tony, Jason, Brittany, Lindsey and Jamie; 15 great grandchildren. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Rita was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James C. Long and her son, Herbert C. Long. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 11 AM at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Halifax Health Hospice.
