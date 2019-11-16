|
Rizieri S. Condarcure
November 14, 2019
Rizieri S. Condarcure passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 14, 2019. Born in the Gerace province of Reggio Calabria Italy in 1925 to Vincenzo and Carmella (Cicia) Condarcuri, he came to the United States in 1928, where the family settled in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was a tool and die maker at Package Machinery in East Longmeadow for many years until he retired in 1988. He also enjoyed teaching machine shop at the Massachusetts Career Institute. He retired and moved to Port Orange, Florida in 1989 where he was an avid tennis player. He also loved playing cards, swing dancing, tending his garden and, in his day, making the best homemade pizza and hosting the family's traditional Christmas Eve celebrations. His wife of 64 years, B. Eileen Condarcure (Forsythe), pre-deceased him in 2014. He leaves two sons, Thomas in Tucson, Arizona and Stephen (Luz) in Moorpark, California, and a daughter, Patricia Celatka (William) in Port Orange. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Kellie, Angelina, David, Michael, Alan, Jeffrey, Eric and Marcus; great granddaughters: Halley, Annika and Dominique; his brother, Joseph Condercuri, and many nieces and nephews. Brothers Dominic and Frank, and his sister Mary pre-deceased him. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019