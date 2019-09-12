Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Shiloh MB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Shiloh MB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for R.L. Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.L. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R.L. Williams Obituary
R.L. Williams
Jan 3, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. R.L. Williams, 89, who passed on September 3, 2019, will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Shiloh MB Church, Rev. Dr. Kelvin James will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Sept 13) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time on Saturday at the church. Mr. Williams was born January 3, 1930 to the late Julius and Beulah Mae Williams in Damascus, GA. He received his education in the Early County school system. He moved to Daytona Bch in the early 1950's and was employed with Burnup and Sims as a Utility Installer until retirement. In 1954, R.L. was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Alma White. He was a faithful member of Shiloh MBC until he moved to Brandon, FL. He then attended Rivers Of Life Church. He is preceded in death by 2 children: Lynn Antoinette and Michelle Renee; a sister: Lille B. Williams; and 3 brothers: Julius II, Tommy and Oscar Williams. He is survived by his children: Patricia A. Monteau, Sharon R. Williams-Cooper (Dexter), Rodrick and Clemestine Williams; a sister: Vera M. MacDowell; 3 sisters-in-law: Clara M. Harden, Vera Carter (Robert) and Emma Mae; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now