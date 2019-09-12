|
|
R.L. Williams
Jan 3, 1930 - Sept. 3, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. R.L. Williams, 89, who passed on September 3, 2019, will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Shiloh MB Church, Rev. Dr. Kelvin James will deliver the main eulogy. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri, Sept 13) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time on Saturday at the church. Mr. Williams was born January 3, 1930 to the late Julius and Beulah Mae Williams in Damascus, GA. He received his education in the Early County school system. He moved to Daytona Bch in the early 1950's and was employed with Burnup and Sims as a Utility Installer until retirement. In 1954, R.L. was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Alma White. He was a faithful member of Shiloh MBC until he moved to Brandon, FL. He then attended Rivers Of Life Church. He is preceded in death by 2 children: Lynn Antoinette and Michelle Renee; a sister: Lille B. Williams; and 3 brothers: Julius II, Tommy and Oscar Williams. He is survived by his children: Patricia A. Monteau, Sharon R. Williams-Cooper (Dexter), Rodrick and Clemestine Williams; a sister: Vera M. MacDowell; 3 sisters-in-law: Clara M. Harden, Vera Carter (Robert) and Emma Mae; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019