|
|
Robert A. Harris ("Tigger")
June 28, 1945 - July 28, 2019
Robert A. Harris ("Tigger"), 74, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital of Palm Coast. He was born on June 28, 1945 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Richard and Edith (Nee, Wright) Harris. He lived in Fairport, New York and attended Fairport High School where he was a recognized ALL STATE Basketball player with numerous awards playing against some of the best NBA players of the 70's. He attended Morrisville Tech in New York and Rutgers College in New Jersey for finance. Robert was employed at Bristol Myers Squibb in Hillside, New Jersey as the Supervisor of Treasury Services for 27 years. After his retirement he contracted to become one of FedEx's first home delivery couriers. He then established "RAH Courier Services" serving the Tri State area of NY, NJ, DE and the Southern East coast in 1996. Robert moved to the Palm Coast area in 2004 where he was employed as a security officer for Sea Colony in Palm Coast for five years. He enjoyed bowling of which he was a member of several bowling leagues in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach. Robert was also a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and The Irish Club of Palm Coast. Robert's passion was Disney, where he and his wife, Gail, are proud 20 year DVC members and they called Walt Disney World their second home. He also enjoyed traveling on cruises and to Hawaii. Survivors include his loving wife, Gail Patricia Harris, whom he married on August 30, 1969 and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage with this year. Son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Harris; Daughter-in-law, Andrea Harris; Brother, Richard (Martha); Sister, Veronica (Richard) Hunt; Grandchildren, Drew, Meghan, and Eryn Harris; Sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson; Brother-in-laws, Joel Walty and John (Robin) Walty and extended in-law's and numerous nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his son, Robert Shawn Harris and his brother, Phillip Harris in 2015. A Visitation will be held from 11:00am until 2:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Memorial Room at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00pm Friday, August 2, 2019 also at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to Wolfson's Children Hospital, Weaver Floor, 800 Prudential Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32207, The Joy in Childhood Foundation, Dunkin Donuts, [email protected], 130 Royal St., Canton, MA 02021 or to The Ronald McDonald House, 824 Children's Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019