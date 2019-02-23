|
Robert Adams
09/04/1958 - 02/22/2019
Robert C. Adams went to join his parents, Hugh and Suzanne, in Heaven on February 22, 2019. Robert was born in Daytona Beach on September 4th, 1958, and lived his entire life in the area other than his time in the military. Robert was a member of Douglas Park Baptist Church and sang in the choir under the direction of his father, Hugh, a WWII band leader who was the Director of Music at the church. God had blessed Robert with a beautiful voice and he loved to sing. He also had lessons in piano, guitar, trumpet and violin. Robert's mother was a dance teacher so that meant the possibility of tap dancing lessons. He talked her into letting him take Karate classes instead. Robert attended Mainland High School where he was in the chorus and performed in the plays and musicals that were presented by the school. He graduated in 1976, then enlisted in the Army. Robert had a love for anything with an engine. He loved talking about cars. He also had a way with animals. He loved dogs and rescued several stray kittens and found them homes—mostly at his sister's house. Robert loved his parents and helped take care of them when they needed him. His father depended on him and knew that Robert would take care of the family once he was gone. Robert tended to his mother while she fought her battle with cancer and was a comforting presence to her every day. She had no fear when Robert was with her. He had even saved his whole family's lives when he was only a teenager. Robert's love for his family was so great that there was no doubt he would have laid down his life for theirs. Robert leaves behind a sister, Alice, who is heartbroken over his tragic, sudden, and needless death and can't imagine her life without her big brother. His laughter, his dry sense of humor and silly jokes, his protection, support and help have always been a part of her life. There has been a joyful reunion in Heaven for Robert and their parents, but his sister now mourns the loss of the last member of her family. Robert, like everyone, had his struggles, but he was always willing to drop everything and help anyone who needed him. No matter what his own circumstances, he would help others in any way he could. He loved being around people. He had a big, generous heart and always had a smile on his face. A lesson to be learned from Robert's life and death is not to spend one moment of your precious time with those who won't be there when you need them the most. Life is too short and can end in the blink of an eye. Many thanks to Jesse and Dorothy who visited him in the hospital every day, spending time with him until he slipped away. They have been true friends to Robert and to his sister—helping her during this most difficult time. Their concern and support, along with his sister's co-workers' prayers and love, are appreciated more than any of them could ever know. Robert will be laid to rest with his parents at Lohman's Daytona Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Halifax Health-Hospice where Robert was provided care, compassion and dignity in his final days.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019