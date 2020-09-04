Robert Alexander Dewar
02/17/1949 - 08/27/2020
Robert Alexander Dewar, 71years old, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Dobbs Ferry, New York to John and Jane Conroy Dewar, Robert came to this area in 1971 from Long Island, New York after serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 17, VFW, AmVets, Clamagore Submarine Veterans Association and Friends of Canaveral. After a career in Real Estate and Construction, he and wife, Joyce, enjoyed 30 years in the Antiques and Collectibles business. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; stepson, Michael (Andrea); stepdaughter, Kellye (Alan); grandson, (A.J.) Alan Amaral, Jr.; brothers, John of Michigan and Bruce (Michele) of Connecticut, and sister, MaryAnne Downing of Georgia. He had a large extended family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carole Styles. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.