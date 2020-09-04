1/1
Robert Alexander Dewar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alexander Dewar
02/17/1949 - 08/27/2020
Robert Alexander Dewar, 71years old, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Dobbs Ferry, New York to John and Jane Conroy Dewar, Robert came to this area in 1971 from Long Island, New York after serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post 17, VFW, AmVets, Clamagore Submarine Veterans Association and Friends of Canaveral. After a career in Real Estate and Construction, he and wife, Joyce, enjoyed 30 years in the Antiques and Collectibles business. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; stepson, Michael (Andrea); stepdaughter, Kellye (Alan); grandson, (A.J.) Alan Amaral, Jr.; brothers, John of Michigan and Bruce (Michele) of Connecticut, and sister, MaryAnne Downing of Georgia. He had a large extended family and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carole Styles. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved