Robert Bush Sebra

1961 - 2020

We mourn the loss of our beloved Bobby who passed away at Jackson Memorial Miami where he had been hospitalized for months following major surgeries. His son, Ryan, was at his side. A resident of Ormond Beach and previously Medford Lakes, NJ, he was a former major league baseball pitcher during the 1980s. Drafted by the Rangers in his junior year at University of Nebraska, he also played for the Phillies, Brewers and Expos. He is survived by his wife, Robbin Hecht Sebra, mother Anne Tait; daughter Alexandra Adona(Joey); brother David Sebra(Laura) and nephew Michael Sebra from Marlton NJ; grandson Arlo Adona; and Aunt Eileen Pazos.



