Robert C. Cantwell Sr.
July 12, 1933 - July 20, 2019
Robert C. Cantwell, Sr., 86, of Edgewater, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to this area in 1985 from Ft. Riley, KS.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Army for 23 years active duty where he served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Robert also served in the Army National Guard/Reserves for an additional 14 years including Volusia County ROTC. He was a member of the American Legion Post 285 Edgewater and VFW Post 3282 Port Orange.
He is survived by his wife Marion "Ginger" of 66 years, son; Robert (Lauran) Cantwell, Jr., of Orlando, FL, two grandsons; Bobby and Matthew Cantwell both of Orlando, three sisters; Doris (Leroy) Coats, Hazel Carney, and Edye DiMonte, daughter-in-law; Patricia Panetta Cantwell. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Hazel Cantwell, two sons; Michael and Anthony Cantwell.
Funeral service with Military Honors will be 2:00 p.m. Friday July 26, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with Redemptorist Fathers officiating.
