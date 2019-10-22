|
Robert C. Ells, Jr.
Dec. 17, 1931 - Oct. 20, 2019
Robert C. Ells, Jr., 87, of Brooklin, ME and New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away on October 20, 2019. Robert was born on December 17, 1931 in Malden, MA, the eldest child of Robert C. Ells, Sr. and Eleanor (Galley) Ells. Bob graduated from Melrose, MA High School in 1949. In 1952 he married the love of his life, Margery H. Armstrong of North Quincy, MA. Shortly thereafter he served his country in the Army Security Agency for 3 years during the Korean War. That service included 1 year of duty on St. Lawrence Island in the middle of the Bering Sea. After his service, Bob earned his B.A. from Boston University in 1958, and began working at the First National Bank of Boston. In 1961 Bob accepted a position with the Merrill Trust Company in Bangor, ME and advanced to become a senior vice president and senior loan officer prior to the bank's merger with Fleet Bank in 1986 when he took early retirement. Bob was very active in banking and community affairs, working regularly on fund raising drives for various causes including the United Way, YMCA and the Salvation Army. He served on the boards of the Penobscot Valley Country Club, Development Credit Corporation of Maine, Bangor Symphony Orchestra, Robert Morris Associates and as chairman of Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. He was a past member of the Hampden Kiwanis and All Soul's Congregational Church in Bangor. In 1976 Bob and Marge purchased property on Flye Pt. in Brooklin, where they enjoyed many beautiful summers at their cottage on Blue Hill Bay. After retirement they purchased property in and became members of Sugar Mill Country Club in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Bob was a lifelong golfer, which included being captain of the Melrose High and Boston University golf teams and past memberships at Penobscot Valley Country Club, the Blue Hill Country Club and currently Sugar Mill. He loved summer sailing on Penobscot Bay, and traveling with Marge throughout the U.S. and Europe. Bob was an avid reader, especially enjoying biographies. He braved many a cold night supporting the Black Bears hockey team and was a devoted Patriot's fan. He loved a cold beer, a Maine lobster and a new car! Family and friends will miss his sense of humor, his happy whistle and "special eggs" and pancakes. The pups on Flye Pt. will miss the biscuits he always carried for them when he was out for a stroll. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Nelson, brother-in-law Arthur Armstrong, and sister-in-law Julie Ells. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Margery, daughter Wendy Downes and husband Gary, of Harpswell ME, and son Rob Ells of Tacoma WA., granddaughter Melissa Fiori (Andrew) of Bowdoinham ME, and grandson Christopher R. Downes (Viola) of New York City, 4 great grandchildren, Cassidy Howard, Aiden and Sebastian Fiori and Coral Downes. Bob also leaves a brother, Charles of Naples, FL, sister Judy Hancewicz (Fred) of Yuma, AZ, sister-in-law Sara King and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and limited to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to Friend Memorial Library, 1 Reach Rd. Brooklin, ME 04616 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019