Robert C. Neu
February 21, 1969 - October 25, 2019
Robert C. Neu, 50, passed Oct. 25, 2019. Cancer took him from us too soon, but he peacefully joined his Father, Robert G. Neu, who pre-deceased him in 1999. Robert graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1987, and was employed by Flagler County Water Treatment Plant for 25 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy, and four children, Anthony, Kristopher (Samantha), Kayla, and Austin (Kayla), as well as five grandchildren. He is also survived by his Mother, Dorothy Neu, and four sisters, Pat Fiorino (Robert), Louanne Vardakas (Harry), Eva Wolken (Lyndon), all of Palm Coast, and Susan DiBetta (Phil) of Flemington, NJ. Donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 235 Booth Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 to whom the family is most grateful for their compassion and care.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019