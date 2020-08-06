1/1
Reverend Robert Charles Moffat
1920 - 2020
Reverend Robert Charles Moffat
6/14/1920 - 8/4/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Reverend Robert Charles Moffat who passed away of natural causes on August 4, 2020 at the age of 100 in Lafayette, Indiana. He was born on June 14, 1920 to William and Mary Emma (Calloway) Moffat in Monessen, PA where he spent his formative years. A memorial service will be held for Bob at a time to be determined due to the current pandemic conditions.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Moffat, children: Robert P. Moffat (Susan), Ellen M. Casioppo (Fred), Douglas J. Moffat (Diane), Karen Moffat Winkler (Kurt), Mary Beth Ford ( Jim), and stepchildren: Marcy C. Miller, Randy A. Miller (Karen), Garry L. Miller (Rosa), and Mark L. Miller (Wynne). The total number of all grandchildren is 21 and all great grandchildren is 18.
Rev. Moffat was married to Bessie Jane Lohmeyer in 1940; she passed away in 1999. He joined the military during World War II and served under Patton's 3rd Army as a Lieutenant in reconnaissance and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. During his service he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service. He served again in Germany during the Korean War. Later in his military career as a chaplain he rose to the rank of Colonel in the Army Reserves.
After the war ended, he attended Fredonia College and then the seminary at Drew University and was ordained as a minister in the United Methodist Church. He served a total of five churches in New York and Connecticut for over 30 years and was the Protestant Chaplain for Bridgeport, CT's St. Vincent's Hospital.
You may leave condolences and memories of Rev. Moffat online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
