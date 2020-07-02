Robert Chesterfield AlleyneJuly 24, 1919 - June 29, 2020On July 24, 1919 in Brooklyn New York, a World War II Veteran was born. In the 1900s his parents immigrated from Barbados to New York where he then received a great education and graduated from Steubenmueller Textile High School. He then attended Livingston College in Salisbury, North Carolina, after his uncle Rev. Cameron's encouragement. In college he studied Liberal Arts and Science and did extremely well in his studies. On October 8, 1941 Robert was drafted into the US Army, and in 1942 he was promoted to First Sergeant after being in the segregated section of Camp Lee in Richmond, Virginia. He was then transferred to Italy in 1943, where he was impressed with Rome and Milan. Within his career in the army Robert had many accomplishments and received many medals such as: the American Service Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the European African Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Buffalo Soldier WWII Medal. Robert met the love of his life, Marie Perry, in 1947. The lovebirds got married in 1948 and their loving son, Kevin, was born on February 28, 1952. As Robert was a loving family man, he also provided for those he loved and set out to make a difference. They often spent summers in their home in Sag Harbor, NY. Otherwise known as "Alleyne Acres", because he and his brother Frank had adjoining lots. They also spent time in Barbados visiting family. He was once a conductor with the Transit Authority, he worked with the U.S post office, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Defense, but he also worked with a group of friends in Palm Coast Florida to set up the African American Culture Center. In his spare time, Robert loved to do crosswords, puzzles, reading about African American history, watching baseball and basketball games. However, the thing Robert loved to do the most was talk to his loved ones. He would call whenever he could, and we all loved to hear his voice. If we could not communicate through phone, then we would write letters. Family was very important to Robert, and he will be missed by many. Reaching the blessed age of 101 years, we celebrate Robert's long, well lived life and appreciate the man he was and the footprints he had left behind. As he is here with us in our hearts, we must remember the loving man he was, and smile and laugh just as he did. There will be a virtual service on Zoom on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00PM. For access to the service please email, Salvatore.passalaqua@dignitymemorial.com for the link.