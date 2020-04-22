|
|
Robert Christopher Root
1957 - 2020
Chris passed away peacefully with his family by his side, and his many family and friends in his heart on Sunday, April 19. Foremost a family man, he was a dedicated husband and adoring father of four children. He also was a devoted brother to his sister and four brothers.
One of the greatest collectors of miniature Americana, he will be forever remembered as having the greatest collection of triple monkey statues ever seen. It is fitting as Chris seemed to embody the mantra of "see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil ". He was forever seeing only the good in everyone, nurturing positive words and making dreams become reality with much glee.
His professional start as a banker for First Financial in Terre Haute, Indiana, and then as a financial executive at Mesirow Financial in Chicago, Illinois instilled in him an ability to make sensible yet visionary contributions to everyone with whom he worked. When printed media was still in its heyday, he operated Passport Newsletter, America's oldest travel advisory publication, and countless adventures and memories were made by his subscribers. His advice on luxury travel was well-respected and depended upon by many famous and frequent travelers.
After moving to Idaho in 2003, his focus moved to family enterprise and more importantly, to his true passions which were children's schools, and his compatriots and most dear friends at The Sun Club. Within the fellowship of the recovery community, Chris was a beacon of love and hope. On the journey towards finding a Higher Power, which became his quest, Chris developed the spiritual precepts which became the matrix for his soft and loving presence. Chris had the unique quality of never running out of time or ideas on how to help those who were fortunate enough to know him. You know you had Chris' attention when you heard his signature phrase: "I'll call you in a couple of days".
Chris' pride in his four children was constant, profound, and never more evident than when they were all together, especially when he officiated over the wedding of his son, Yanne, and daughter-in law, Shelly, in Italy. A short year later he welcomed his first grandson into this world, a blessing as Chris' love of family, and especially children, was well known.
Chris' children Yanne, Mathieu, Vanessa and Wyatt are forever reminders of their father's gentle and loving contribution to all that is good in this world. His grandson, Bob, benefited from Chris' devotion for 17 months and his future grandchildren will be told stories of an amazing man who loved nature, especially the National Parks in the west, camping, tennis, golf, and family. Chris' legacy will live forever in his God-given talent of photography. His candid, emotional pictures have captured the very heart of four generations of the Root family and our cherished friends. More than 20,000 images will forever hold his spirit and tenderly illustrate who we are, where we have been, and where we hope to be.
Preceded in death by his father, Chapman S. Root, and mother, Susan Spear Root, uncle Robert (Bob) and aunt Nancy Spear, uncle Robert (Bob) and aunt Rosemary Voges, and brother-in-law. Michael Graham.
He is survived by a grieving but grateful family; his wife, Tracy, his children Yanne, Vanessa, Mathieu, and Wyatt, his previous wife, Dominique (mother of Yanne, Vanessa and Mathieu), sister, Susan, brothers, Chapman (Jaime), William (Suzanne), John (Judi), and Preston (Lynn), and his maternal cousins in the Spear and Voges families. Chris's ashes will be interred next to his parents in Ormond Beach Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Ormond Beach, Florida. Details on Celebration of Life memorial services will be forthcoming.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020