Robert Clifton Trice Jr.
1965 - 2020
Robert Clifton Trice Jr.
June 28, 1965 - May 16, 2020
On Saturday; May 16th, 2020 Robert Clifton Trice Jr. passed away at the age of 54. Robert was born on June 28, 1965 in Holly Hill, Florida to Robert and Gertrude Trice. He worked at Lifebridge Health and Fitness Center in Maryland for 17 years and Coquina Center in Ormond Beach, Florida for 11 years. On May 30, 2010 he married Deborah Trice. Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother Gertrude, his sister Laura Testerman, and niece Amanda Mahoney. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah; his sisters Kelly Trice and Peggy Myers, his stepchildren Scott Freeman, Jamie Garnett, and Justin MacNeil; his step grandchildren Kyle Freeman, Bryan Houghtling III, Aubree and Emma Tussey. He is also survived by his niece Aunchuree Bartlett and nephew Bryan Houghtling Jr.; his great nieces Ashley Davenport, Marley and Summer Houghtling; his great nephews Joseph Jr., Michael, Kevin Davenport and Kal-el Houghtling; his great, great, nephews Jayden and Nasir Davenport; and his great, great niece Shaela Harcum. He will be sincerely missed by all.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
