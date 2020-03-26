|
|
Robert (Bob) Collyer
Oct. 16, 1932 - March 11, 2020
Robert (Bob) Collyer, 87, a Port Orange resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Bob was born in Decatur, IL on October 16, 1932 and was raised with his sister Carol in the Redwood Forest along the Smith River in Crescent City, CA by his parents Murray and Frances (Evans) Collyer. Bob's lifelong hobby in boating began after making his first dugout canoe from a redwood tree as a teenager. That hobby and love of the water grew into water skiing on Lake Berryessa, sailing San Francisco Bay, CA, cruising the Potomac River in Washington DC, and living on a motor yacht on the Intracoastal Waterway in Daytona Beach FL. Bobs interest expanded to include flying and motorcycles. This new interest brought him and his wife Margaret (Marge) to Spruce Creek Fly-in Port Orange FL in 1984 to present. Both becoming pilots, you would see them flying around the "Patch" frequently. When Bob was not partaking in one of his hobbies, he would challenge the minds of family and friends with intellectual conversation. (His granddaughter Nicole knows this to be true). His quick wit and great sense of humor had those fortunate enough to be around him smiling and laughing on a regular basis. Bob Graduated in 1956 from Humboldt State University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked as an insurance claims manager for Industrial Indemnity Insurance in San Francisco and was President of the Marin Republican Council. He moved Marge and their son Bryan to northern VA and became a national leader of workman's comp law with emphasis on Black Lung and Longshoreman's workers. Voted as a top speech presenter in Washington DC, Bob was later appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the position of Deputy Under Secretary of Labor in 1981. He wrote and passed the Black Lung Benefits Revenue Provision bill through congress with accolades from President Reagan. After his work with the government, Bob retired and relocated to Florida. After 10 years of retirement living, he co-founded and ran The International Worker's Compensation Foundation until full retirement at the age of 75. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years Margaret, son Bryan (Melanie), granddaughter Nicole Collyer, grandsons Steven and Matthew Staudt, sister Carol (Allen) Brower and many nieces and nephews in both NY and CA. Due to Covid-19, Bob's graveside funeral will be held at a later date when family and friends can raise a glass in his honor as he wanted.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020