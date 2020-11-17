Robert Cote
06/01/1932 - 11/13/2020
Robert Cote passed away Nov. 13, 2020. Robert was born June 1, 1932 in New Britain, Conn. He is survived by his 3 children, Timothy (Joy) Cote, Linda (Don) Thommen, & Brenda Cote; and 4 grandchildren, Brianna (Jacob) Cote, Heidi Cote, Donald Thommen, & Grant Thommen. He is also survived by his sister, Florence Chiaravolloti, & brother, Joseph Cote. He leaves behind his dear friend of many years, Ann Kickery. Robert came to Florida in 1993. He enjoyed the game of golf, which he played many years with his friends. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He loved his long daily walks. One of his greatest accomplishments, of which he was very proud, was walking the circumference around the world; he completed this in 32 years. Robert served in the US Army, was discharged in 1954, & was awarded the National Defense Service Medal & Good Conduct Medal. Robert will be dearly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 18. He then was taken to Cape Canaveral National Cemetery for graveside military internment. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com