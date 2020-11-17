1/1
Robert D. "Dan" Flaherty
1955 - 2020
Robert D. "Dan" Flaherty
July 1, 1955 - November 10, 2020
Dan Flaherty, 65, of Samsula, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10th after a short illness. Dan was a 6th generation Floridian, born in New Smyrna Beach, FL on July 1, 1955 and spent his entire life in the area. He loved adventure, and spent many memorable hours with family and friends hunting, fishing, diving and other outdoor activities. For the past 10 years, Dan's interest changed from hunting deer to raising them. He and his family spent many hours hand-raising fawns and enjoyed watching them grow. Friends and strangers were always welcome to stop by and interact with his deer. He also loved reminiscing with his friends, and his family is very grateful to those that stopped by or called to chat in the last weeks of his life. Dan is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter Kim; son Danny and grandchildren Kesley and Kennedy Ward and James and Riley Flaherty. They gave great joy to his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Halifax Hospice provided wonderful care for him in his last days. Memorial donations can be made to them at 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
or

