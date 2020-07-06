I have soooo many special memories of Uncle Bob. Most of them on the farm in Illinois. Pig roasts, homemade wine, his visit to the cottage, so many jokes. I loved spending time with him and all our Guler cousins and I'm so thankful to still be connected to them. I'm also thankful that after Aunt Kathie passed away (who we loved dearly) Uncle Bob and Pat found each other. Pat took such loving care of him when he declined. I'm so sorry for your loss. I will miss him and I'm praying for comfort for Pat, Mary, Jeanne, Bob, Tom, Christine and all of your families. Love you all. Karel

