Robert D. Guler
1939 - 2020
Robert D. Guler
Feb. 10, 1939 - June 30, 2020
Robert D. Guler, 81, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at his home on June 30, 2020 with his family and his faithful little dog, Hilde, by his side. He was born February 10, 1939 in Wheaton, IL, the son of Roy and Bertha (Ruetsche) Guler. Bob graduated from Naperville High School class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1961 to January 1963, serving 18 months of duty in France. He attended DeVry Technical Institute in 1963 to 1964. During his 36-year career in communications he worked for Illinois Bell, AT&T, and Harris Corporation until his retirement in October of 2000. He married Kathleen M. Ory on July 31, 1965. They had five children. He later married Patricia A. Smith on October 14, 2000. He is survived by his wife, Patricia of Ormond Beach, Florida; his five children, Mary K. (Joe) Gottman of Rockford, IL, Jeanne Guler of Sandwich, IL, Robert J. Guler of N orthome, MN, Tom (Becky) Guler of Leland, IL, and Christine Guler of Plano, IL; three step-children, Heidi (Mark) Benoit of Enfield, CT, Wendy (Dan) Tarbox of Ellington, CT, and Tyler (Cindy) of Lincoln, RI; along with eighteen grandchildren; Amanda and Robert Ramey, Zachary, Emily and Ben Gottman, Colton, Mitchell and Morgan Kessler, Roy, Jenna and Hayden Guler, Dylan Stanford, Victoria and Nick Benoit, Kaitlyn and Alex Tarbox and Adelaide and Calvin Smith and four great grandchildren; Bailey, Ariana, Lily and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 33 years, Kathleen, and one sister, Jeanne MacKenzie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL. Private Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL with Father Kevin Butler officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery rural Somonauk, IL. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
JUL
11
Burial
St. John Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
July 3, 2020
I have soooo many special memories of Uncle Bob. Most of them on the farm in Illinois. Pig roasts, homemade wine, his visit to the cottage, so many jokes. I loved spending time with him and all our Guler cousins and I'm so thankful to still be connected to them. I'm also thankful that after Aunt Kathie passed away (who we loved dearly) Uncle Bob and Pat found each other. Pat took such loving care of him when he declined. I'm so sorry for your loss. I will miss him and I'm praying for comfort for Pat, Mary, Jeanne, Bob, Tom, Christine and all of your families. Love you all. Karel
Karel Graham
Family
July 3, 2020
will miss you,say hi to mom
David Mackenzie
Family
