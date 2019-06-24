Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Willman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Willman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert D. Willman Obituary
Robert D. Willman
12/20/1924 - 06/19/2019
Robert D. Willman, 94, of Daytona Beach, quietly passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1924 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Eber and Mabel (Morrison) Willman. Mr. Willman was an US Army Air Corp Veteran and served in the later years of WWII as a gunnery instructor and a bombardier trainer, training for B-17 and B-24 airplanes. He went on to be a commercial pilot and taught at a VA Flight School. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Daytona Beach and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his son Thomas L Willman, his daughter, Jacquie Willman-Tucker and his son Dan R. Willman, three grandchildren, Dixie Tucker, Brad Willman and Danielle Willman, also six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday June 27, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will be in Daytona Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona and condolences and memories can be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now