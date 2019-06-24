|
Robert D. Willman
12/20/1924 - 06/19/2019
Robert D. Willman, 94, of Daytona Beach, quietly passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1924 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Eber and Mabel (Morrison) Willman. Mr. Willman was an US Army Air Corp Veteran and served in the later years of WWII as a gunnery instructor and a bombardier trainer, training for B-17 and B-24 airplanes. He went on to be a commercial pilot and taught at a VA Flight School. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Daytona Beach and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his son Thomas L Willman, his daughter, Jacquie Willman-Tucker and his son Dan R. Willman, three grandchildren, Dixie Tucker, Brad Willman and Danielle Willman, also six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday June 27, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will be in Daytona Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona and condolences and memories can be shared at lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 24 to June 25, 2019