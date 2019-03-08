|
|
Robert Dean Roberts
05/07/1934 - 03/07/2019
On March 7th, Pierson's first baseball legend went home to be with his Lord and Savior with his devoted family by his side. Before Chipper Jones rose to fame as Pierson's favorite son Bobby Roberts made a name for himself as an all-star catcher for Pierson High School. His talent and love for the game and his ability to "pick" runners off any base garnered the attention of the Florida State League where he played in Palatka, Gainesville and Lakeland Florida. An unfortunate "freak" accident ended his career in an instant when he slid into second base colliding with the second baseman and breaking both bones in his leg. Scouts from the New York Yankees were in the stands that night to sign him to their team. Bobby came back to Pierson and married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Hodson. They were happily married 64 years totally devoted to each other. Bobby was a devout Christian as he honored the Lord Jesus Christ in every area of his life. He loved music and with his wife Virginia lead music in several local churches as well as providing music for hundreds of weddings and funerals. He served as music director, Deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Pierson for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia, daughter, Becki Kindell and son Gary Roberts all of Pierson, FL. His grandchildren lovingly called him "Dadda". They are Buffi Smith, Jennifer Strickland-Loadholtz, Lisa Roberts-Bessette, Courtney Lasher and Caleb Roberts. Great Grandchildren Taylor, Micah, Josiah and Emily, Kamden, Avery and Liam. Bobby was a true Gentle Man with a warm smile and kind spirit that caused everyone he met to love him. We, his family, have hope and the great comfort in knowing he is at rest in the arms of a real and loving Savior and we shall meet him again. The visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand. His service will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church of Pierson with Reverends Bob Hadley and Mark Schade officiating. On line condolences may be made to www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019