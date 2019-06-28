|
|
Robert Duane DeVore
February 7, 1945 - June 26, 2019
Robert Duane DeVore, 74, of Palm Coast, passed away peacefully at home with his family Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Bob was born in Battle Creek, Michigan and was one of five children born to Lige and Margaret DeVore of Ceresco, Michigan. He was a graduate of Harper Creek High School, class of 1963, where he held the office of class President and was a member of the basketball and track and field team. After graduation he began an electrical apprenticeship and became a member of the local IBEW 445 of Battle Creek, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Sandra Eutsey on November 21, 1964, had four children, and relocated to Palm Coast, Florida in 1978. Bob started his development career in Palm Coast working for ITT Community Development Corporation. He served as the Vice President and director of development services for ITT CDC. Bob also served as the President of Palm Coast Construction Company and was pivotal in the growth of the Palm Coast community. He retired as the President of Lowe Destination Development Southeast in 2013. Bob was a visionary when it came to the development of Flagler County. He was a licensed builder, past-president, founder and lifetime director of the Palm Coast Home Builders Association. He was very active in the community as President and member of the Sunrise Rotary, member of the Board of Directors at Florida Hospital Flagler, member of the Palm Coast Elks, member of Enterprise Flagler, and Director of the Chamber of Commerce. Bob was a founding member, and on the Board of Directors for Intracoastal Bank. "Mr. DeVore" supported the youth of Flagler County by coaching several baseball and basketball teams. Nothing made Coach DeVore more proud then seeing his former players doing great things in our community. Bob was a family man who enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, and the Gators. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra DeVore, son, Robert Jr. (Kelly), daughters, Bethany Berg (Robert), Melissa Brown (Stephen), Heidi Alves (Laurent). Bob's grandchildren were his pride and joy; Robert III (Alison), Mike, Meghan, Gavin, Maggie and Kyle. Bob was looking forward to his first great grandchild, Robert llll (due Sept. 2019). Bob is also survived by two older brothers, Howard and William and preceded in death by both parents, brother, Jerry, and sister, Delynn. Family will receive friends on July 10, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm and a Memorial service will be held on July 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road, Flagler Beach. Arrangements under the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to AdventHealth Hospice Palm Coast. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019