Robert E. Blenheim

March 1, 1947 - October 16, 2020

Robert E. Blenheim, age 73, national award-winning poet, writer, singer and film scholar of Daytona Beach, Florida, died from Covid-19 pneumonia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts and in 1959 moved to Daytona Beach, Florida. Before graduating from Mainland Senior High School in 1965, he had written, directed and produced several student films, including "The Fangs of Dracula". In 1999, he graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree from Daytona Beach Community College, where he also taught film appreciation seminars for over 5 years. Robert won more than 130 national and state poetry awards and was the founder and president of the poetry group The Live Poets Society of Daytona Beach in 1992. He was a mentor to many poets and served as a past president for the Florida State Poets Association and was an active member of other poetry organizations. Through the years Robert performed in several theater productions, with his most memorable performance as Koko in Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Mikado" at the Sands Theatre in 2008. He worked for over 26 years as Special Publications Editor and Typesetter for the Daytona Beach Pennysaver and News-Journal, until retiring around 2012 and was an active member and volunteer for the Volusia Democratic Party and the ACLU. Robert is survived by his sister, Elise Barrett, two daughters, Beverly Coll and Katharine Daigle, one son, Arthur Blenheim, five grandchildren and one nephew. His remains will be buried near his childhood home in Carver, Massachusetts. For an invitation to Robert Blenheim's online "Celebration of Life", please email his son at arthurblenheim@hotmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the ACLU, Democratic Party, Florida State Poetry Association or to your local poetry group.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store