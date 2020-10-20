Rev. Robert E. Cheesman, C.Ss.R.May 13, 1930 - October 17, 2020Rev. Robert E. Cheesman, C.Ss.R., 90, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Father Cheesman was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Jesse and Mary Fagan Cheesman. In 1951, Father spent a year in the Novitiate at Ilchester, MD and was professed a Redemptorist on August 2, 1952. He then transferred to the Major Seminary at Mount Saint Alphonsus in Esopus, NY and after five years of study, was ordained a Redemptorist priest on June 23, 1957. His ministry began in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and in September 1966, Father Bob volunteered to join the military as an Air Force Chaplain and was inducted with the rank of Captain. Since the military was always short of Catholic Chaplains, Father spent a very busy 21 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Following his lengthy experience in the military, he spent two and a half years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA receiving a second Master's Degree in 1991, this time in Spiritual Formation and Ministry. From there, he spent three and a half years as a member of the Retreat Team at Notre Dame Retreat House in Canandaigua, NY. In April 1994, Father was transferred to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New York City and in September 1998, he moved to St. Alphonsus Formation Residence in Whitestone, NY. In November 2019, his final assignment was to St. Alphonsus Villa in New Smyrna Beach. Private Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 followed by burial in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater.