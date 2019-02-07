|
Robert E. Dalton
03/25/1973 - 01/18/2019
Robert E Dalton Jr., 45, passed away unexpectedly on January 18th, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Western Massachusetts. He was born in Bangor, Maine on March 26, 1973, son of Linda L Collins and Robert E Dalton Sr. Bob was raised in the Berkshires in Massachusetts and graduated from Wahconah High School. He moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 2004. Bob was a people person most of his life, working for TrolleyBoats Amphibious Attractions, Publix Supermarkets and Dicks Sporting Goods. He had a love for football and music, a trait he passed along to his son Tanner. He is survived by his Mom, Linda Collins, and son, Tanner Dalton, both of Ormond Beach, his father, Robert (Ronda) E. Dalton Sr. of Clifton, ME, his sister Jessica (William) Gilbert, niece Baylie, nephews Bradley and Connor of Levant, ME. He leaves his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His family will hold a private memorial. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Donations may be made in Bob's name to .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019