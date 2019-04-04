|
Robert E. Kilkenny
05/11/1930 - 04/02/2019
Robert E. Kilkenny, 88, of Seville, FL, and Columbia,TN, husband, father, believer, soldier, friend, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 2nd at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Bob was born on May 11, 1930 in Columbus, OH, to Dennis & Helen (Hoyt) Kilkenny. He attended
Franklin University where he studied business. He served 35 years in the United States Army where he retired as a Master Sergeant. Bob served for many years in the American Legion. He loved puzzles, carpentry, and sitcoms. He spent many years as the grounds keeper for Seville Trinity United Methodist Church, where he attended for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Richard (Dorothy), wife: Martha Sue (Hall), wife: Patricia (Creel), daughters: Kathleen (Bob ) Linn, Valorie (Ronnie) Cassidy, son: James Goldsberry, and step daughter: Beverly North. He is survived by sisters: Virginia Mahaney and Wilma Ruff, children: Fredrick, Robert (Patricia), Ramona Ross (Gavenn), and step children: Damon Creel (Laura), Kay Adams (Dick), Guy Creel, Robin Baughman (Mark), Jon Goldsberry(Gabby), multiple grand children and great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, April 6th at First Baptist Church Seville, with visitation from 11-12 and service at 12:00. A private
burial will be held at Volusia Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to stay for a reception and meal following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to Seville Trinity United Methodist Church, 185 Lemon Rd, Seville, FL 32190. arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019