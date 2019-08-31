|
Robert E. (Bob) Reynolds
Sept. 27, 1934 - Aug. 29, 2019
Robert (Bob) Earl Reynolds, 84 of Port Orange, FL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Born September 27, 1934 in Corry, PA, he was the second son of the late Daniel and Margaret Reynolds of Corry, PA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edna, of 49 years, and his son, James F. Reynolds (Karen), Virginia. He is also survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters, Daniel Reynolds, New Smyrna Beach; Floyd Reynolds (Sara) TN; Alice Michaelson, OH; Linda Rose, PA; Susan Kinginsmith, FL, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Corry High School in 1952, enlisted in the US Marine Cops right after graduation and served from 1953 to 1961. He received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and the National Defense Medal. Bob attended Maryland University and received his Associate of Arts degree from Daytona Community College in Law Enforcement. He served in the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for 13 years. He came to New Smyrna Beach in 1977 and served 18 years with the Volusia County Environmental Services.
Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. September 7, 2019 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with the Reverend Tom Nelson, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at: www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019