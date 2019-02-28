|
Robert E Robison
05/16/1969 - 02/25/2019
Robert Ernest Robison (BobRob), 49, was born in New Smyrna Beach and died peacefully, with family by his side, on February 25th at Advent Health Hospital in Ormond Beach after a lengthy illness. Since childhood, Bob lived a mostly carefree life seemingly unburdened with schedules and worries. As a youngster, he often enjoyed the ocean in San Diego, Honolulu, and Daytona Beach. He lived in each of those areas a number of years. Bob became an accomplished surfer participating on the surf team at Seabreeze High School. Earlier he had participated in junior surfing events at Waikiki Beach. Bob had boards and other surfing supplies provided to him by corporate sponsors. Upon graduation from high school he became employed by Salty Dog Surf Shop and soon after that he was a traveling representative for Big Johnson Surf Products covering the East Coast. Bob made many contacts in the surfing business and he had dreams of distributing his own line of surfing products. He was self-employed in Daytona Beach most of his working life as a tiling specialist traveling throughout the United States and even to Alaska to do renovation work at a chain of hotels. He was more an artist than a tile setter in that it was hard for him to rush any job because he wanted every job to turn out perfect. Serious health issues in recent years kept him from fulfilling many of his dreams. Bob enjoyed the friendship of many people in the Daytona Beach area as well as retained friendships from his years of living in Hawaii. He could always be counted on to add life to any party with his wild hair styles, very colorful clothes, and friendly manner.
Bob is survived by his fiancee Jana Cunnyngham, his parents William A. Robison (Bill) & Dorothy L. Robison (Dottie), his brother James W. Robison (son Michael Krawczyk), and his sister Susan Robison Frances (husband Rodney, son Taylor and daughter Rachel). The family plans a private service for final goodbyes and spreading of Bob's ashes. Honor Bob by remembering him and his carefree, friendly lifestyle.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019