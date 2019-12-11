Home

Robert E. "Dixie Bob" Schmidt


1934 - 2019
Robert E. "Dixie Bob" Schmidt Obituary
Robert E. Schmidt "Dixie Bob"
July 25, 1934 - June 26, 2019
Born and raised in Toledo, OH, his parents were Fred and Marrietta Schmidt. He graduated from Maecumber High School and then proudly served in the Army from Apr. 1953 to Apr. 1956. He was honorably discharged as Sgt. He served a year in Germany. He married a carhop, Mickey, in 1960 and worked as a manager at a gas station. He had many jobs but his favorite was driving a Buckeye Beer truck. That darn truck would get drunk, but not him. He moved to Deland in 1975 and bought the Dixie Lodge and turned it into one of the first ALFs for mentally challenged adults. Robert retired and moved to Pierson. He loved to hunt and fish with his son-in-law Pete and gave him a nickname of 2Fer when he shot 2 ducks with one shot. He said sitting in the woods was being the closest to God and still be alive. Robert is survived by his wife, Mickey "Rita McManus" of 58 years, 11 months, 23 days; children Tani Jenkins, Pierson, Robbie & Robin Schmidt, Sally Glasel of Homestead, Guy and Dannett Schmidt of Deland; 8 grandkids and 12 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marrietta Schmidt; his brother Dallas Schmidt; and sister Shirley Callahan. The memorial service was held at Allen Summer Funeral Home on July 2nd. He was cremated and his ashes will be with his wife forever in Ohio.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
