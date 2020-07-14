Robert (Bob) E. Travitz
07/09/1932 - 6/16/2020
Robert (Bob) E. Travitz, 87 years, passed away into his savior's loving arms
peacefully on June 16, 2020. Bob was born July 9, 1932 in Williamstown, Pa. to Robert and Florence Travitz. In his teens, Bob joined the United States Army for 2 years and re-enlisted in the United States Air Force and continued to have a 21 year prestigious career retiring as Master Sargent. His career began as a steward on aircraft for VIP's out of Washington, Hawaii commander-in-chief of the army, and the Secretary of Defense during the Eisenhower Doctrine trip to the Middle East. After flying in the back up plane for several Presidents, eventually he was assigned by Col. James Cross, a presidential aide and pilot to Air Force One, to the Chief Steward position on Air Force One for President Johnson. The other President's he served during his career were Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman and Richard Nixon. After retiring from the Air Force, Bob settled in the Kansas City Missouri area and became District Manager for a McDonald franchise for several years. In the late 70's, Bob became the owner/proprietor of a Country Kitchen restaurant in Junction City, Kansas which won numerous awards for top sales in the million dollar category and established three other restaurants in the surrounding area. Retiring once again, Robert moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 1991 and purchased a lawn care business which he increased to over 100 accounts. After retiring again, Robert was employed with Lloyd Buick/Cadillac as a courtesy driver and truly retired in 2008. Bob is survived by his spouse, Dora (Jeannette) Travitz of 44 years, brothers Bill and Dennis Travitz, children: Craig (Gina) Travitz, Bruce (Velma) Beltran, Brian (Dee) Beltran, William Hedger, Julia Rademacher, and predeceased by Linda (Stan) Stadig. Robert is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and two fur babies, Pepper and Casper. A full military internment will be held at a later date at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. The family would like to request in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Halifax Human Society on-line, halifaxhumanesociety.org
or to the physical address of 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124, or Rima Ridge Baptist Church on-line, Rimaridgebaptist.com
or to the physical address of 11 Cone Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 in his honor.