|
|
Robert E. Treharne
June 23, 1933 - March 11, 2019
Robert E. Treharne, age 86, of Edgewater, Florida died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange, Florida. Born in Youngstown, Ohio to David W. and Irma Elliott Treharne, Bob grew up in Austintown, Ohio and graduated from Youngstown State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Natalie Ohl Treharne in 1954. Bob and Natalie moved to Willard, Ohio where they raised their two daughters. After their children were grown, they moved to Akron, Ohio. Bob and Natalie retired to Hacienda del Rio in Edgewater where they have lived in a wonderful community for over 25 years.
A business man in the plumbing and heating industry, Bob was a member of the Elks Club in Ohio. He loved to golf, boat and fish and was an avid Ohio State University fan. Bob was a fun loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Natalie; 2 daughters, Cindy (Reed) Graf of Mequon, Wisconsin and Susan (Michael) Bray of Edgewater; 3 grandsons, Josh (Leah) Bray of Centerville, Ohio; Kyle Bray of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Alex (Claudia) Graf of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; 2 great grandsons, Matt Bray of Centerville, Ohio; Fitzgerald Graf of Wisconsin, 2 great granddaughters, Claire Bray of Centerville, Ohio and Georgia Graf of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and sister, Virginia Clegg Mounier of Clearwater, Florida.
A Celebration of Life Gathering is pending at the time of this announcement.
Charitable contributions made be donated in Bob's honor to: Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019